These past couple of months have proven to be some of the most challenging in our lifetime. The Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 200,000 people while over three million people have been diagnosed with the virus, worldwide. There doesn't appear to be any sort of end in sight and hospitals are struggling to cope with the increase in demand. Charitable contributions are needed now more than ever and numerous athletes and celebrities are doing their best to make sure everyone has what they need to make it through this crisis.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been taking this crisis seriously from the start and now, he is making sure hospitals get what they so desperately need. In fact, McGregor made a personal delivery to the Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin where he dropped off medical supplies such as masks.

In total, McGregor has donated over 1 million euros of medical supplies to hospitals throughout Ireland. These contributions are huge and will certainly go a long way in helping a country that has been hit hard by the virus.

McGregor's visit to the hospital also appeared to be a morale boost for the staff who have been affected the most by this ordeal.