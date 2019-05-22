The last time we saw Conor McGregor in the Octagon, he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October. After the match, there was an all-out war as Khabib jumped over the Octagon's walls and went after McGregor's crew. It was quite the scene and now months later, the Irish-born fighter is speaking out about what happened. While joining self-help guru on Tony Robbins on his podcast, McGregor went into detail about his role in the post-fight brawl and some of the damage he inflicted.

"At the end of the day, I landed the final blow of the night, right on his brother's eye socket," McGregor explained. "Although the match didn't go my way, the fight went my way. And trust me when I tell you, Tony, this war is not over. If this fight does not happen again, if it does not get reset, it's on them. They're running away. I'm here for the fight and here for the rematch."

McGregor also spoke about getting back into the Octagon and how he'll only accept a rematch if he's given exactly what he wants.

"I just want my worth," McGregor said. "There's a lot of politics in the game. The fight game is full of sharks. But I'm the f---ing whale, so I want what's mine, and that's what I'm gonna get: what I deserve."

If McGregor is granted a rematch against Khabib, who do you think will win?