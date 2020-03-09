Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov added another chapter to their never-ending feud this past weekend, as the two UFC fighters appear to be on track for their highly anticipated rematch. The latest installment of Conor vs Khabib took place on twitter after the Irish superstar took exception to Khabib's recent comments about his "street fighting" experience.

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Following the UFC 249 press conference on Friday, during which Khabib kicked Tony Ferguson's belt off the stage, Khabib explained to ESPN that he began to see red once Ferguson brought up street fighting.

Says Khabib (H/T BJ Penn):

“Honestly, when I go to the press conference I think I want to be nice. You know I don’t want to go crazy. You know? But, when he talk about street fight, I go a little bit… A little bit crazy, yes.” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “Because this guy never fight in street. What are you talking about? Who? You know, I have a lot of fight in street. This guy never fight. Because in America, you cannot fight in street. But I grew up in Dagestan, everyday I fight in the street. You talk about street fight?” “Because people don’t understand. Maybe people think I am like him from America. But I am not from America. You know? I am from Dagestan and we fight all the time here. Like in school, like in everywhere. Gym. Like I have a lot of fights in street and when he talk about street fight, I no understand. This guy never fight in street.”

McGregor was quick to jump all over that "street fight" remark, sharing photos from the infamous bus attack at Barclays Center that led to their initial clash at UFC 229. Naturally, Khabib countered with an image taken during his victory over McGregor, but that didn't stop the former two division champ from returning fire once again. That's right, folks, we've got ourselves a good ole fashioned Lightweight meme off.

Checkout their most recent back-and-forth in the tweets embedded below, and click here to see Khabib's manager's stipulation for a McGregor rematch.