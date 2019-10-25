UFC superstar Conor McGregor held a news conference in Moscow on Thursday, where he revealed his plans to return to the octagon on January 18.

During the press conference, McGregor explained that he hopes to fight three times in 2020, including the winner of the UFC 244 "Baddest Motherfucker" main event between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Of course, McGregor is still angling for a title shot against the winner of the rumored Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson bout.

As far as his post-fight career is concerned, the Irish superstar hinted at a run in WWE, which is something he has teased in the past.

McGregor would be a home run for the WWE, given his mainstream star power, incredible mic skills and his previous interactions with WWE superstars on twitter. Several UFC legends have already successfully transitioned into roles with the WWE, including Ronda Rousey, current WWE champion Brock Lesnar, and the newest addition, Cain Velasquez.

At this point, it seems as if it's only a matter of time before McGregor gets involved with the WWE, even if it's just for a one-off appearance at Wrestlemania. But first, he has some unfinished business in the UFC.

According to ESPN, McGregor's UFC return will come against either be Donald Cerrone or Justin Gaethje, although UFC President Dana White says "no deals are even close to being signed" for the proposed January 18 card.