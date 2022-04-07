Tiger Woods made his grand return to the golf course today, and he is doing it on the biggest stage. Woods almost died in a car crash last year, and he almost had his leg amputated. Miraculously, Woods has been able to make a full recovery, and he had himself a very solid first round at The Masters. The golfer finished one shot under par, and as it stands, he is only a few shots off the lead. If he can keep up this consistency, it is likely he will make the cut come Saturday.

Fans are in complete awe of what the 46-year-old has been able to accomplish. Not many athletes could do what he's doing, and it has certainly inspired Conor McGregor, who went through a horrific injury of his own. Taking to Twitter, McGregor had a kind message for Woods that will certainly be appreciated.

"Hats off to the Golf Goat @TigerWoods this weekend," McGregor wrote. "Grit and hard work can combine for a comeback- the world is cheering for you. Congratulations, my friend." Even if Woods doesn't win The Masters, this was a phenomenal feat to accomplish, and we're sure McGregor understands that. If Woods does win, however, it will be one of the greatest athletic achievements of our time.

The weekend at The Masters should be a lot of fun, and if Tiger somehow finds himself near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday, then you better sit back and watch the chaos.