Bellator fighter Ian Coughlan has been going through a very rough time as of late due to a spinal cord injury that occurred while training. It was a complete freak accident and one that left him paralyzed from the waist down. The fighter is now looking to get special stem cell treatment that could very well reverse his condition, however, it is going to cost 73,000 Euros, which is quite a bit of money for someone who isn't able to earn their living right now.

Luckily, Conor McGregor has stepped in for his fellow Irishman as the UFC superstar donated 10,000 Euros to his GoFundMe campaign. In addition to this, McGregor will be attending a fundraiser put on by his coach John Cavanagh. As you can see, McGregor is quite excited to get involved here.

"Guys let’s get together and support this young Irish fighter who suffered a terrible injury at a gym in Ireland," McGregor wrote. "Coach John and the team at SBG are hosting a training day and my own recovery permitting, I hope to be in attendance. There will be signed fight wear also!"

The event is set to take place on Saturday, December 18th, and hopefully, it provides Coughlan with the money he needs to get his experimental treatment.



