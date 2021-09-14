Despite Doja Cat's array of insane outfits, Lil Nas X's show-stopping performance of "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow and everything else that happened *during* the MTV VMAs on Sunday night, the craziest headline came from before the award show even started.

When Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly crossed paths on the red carpet before both later appearing on stage, (McGregor as an award presenter, MGK as both a performer, performing his record "Papercuts" with Travis Barker, and an award recipient, winning Best Alternative Video for "My Ex's Best Friend') all hell broke loose. The story, according to TMZ, was that MGK refused to flick up with McGregor, McGregor lost his cool, threw a drink and the two were separated while Megan Fox stepped in between.

McGregor was quick to point out that he doesn't even know MGK aside from him being with Fox and that he only fights "real fighters" and not "little vanilla boy rappers." MGK and Fox were quiet on the matter and things seemed to have died down and now, as he is one to do, McGregor is the only one still talking.

Just after hitting the street, McGregor told the paparazzi in front of his hotel that there is "no beef" between he and MGK. Extending an invitation to his next fight, whenever McGregor has fully recovered from the gruesome leg injury he suffered weeks ago in a bout against Dustin Poirier, McGregor was welcoming in saying that "everyone's more than welcome to come to my fight or come to the shows."

After reiterating that he does not know MGK at all, however, McGregor made sure to drop a line about Fox before leaving it be.

"I don't know (MGK). Who is he? Megan's been at the fights years, so I know Megan," McGregor made clear. "Then I don't know the guy. Come to the fights."

Whether or not we'll ever get the real reasoning behind McGregor and MGK nearly coming to blows on VMA red carpet is a mystery but McGregor let it be known that MGK is always welcome at his fights.

