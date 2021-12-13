This past weekend was a special one for MMA as UFC 269 featured two phenomenal fights. Of course, we saw Amanda Nunes get dethroned by Julianna Pena, all while Charles Oliveira retained his lightweight title by defeating none other than Dustin Poirier. Both fights were fantastic to watch, and fans are curious as to what will happen next for these fighters.

Of course, Oliveira is in the lightweight division which is packed with talent. There are plenty of recent winners that he could go up against, although, the UFC is probably looking at Conor McGregor, who has lost two matches in a row and is trying to come back from a broken leg.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As you can imagine, Conor himself is very excited by the prospect of this fight, as he took to Twitter last night asking "So what date am I fighting Oliveira?" He then went on to post an Irish flag and a Brazilian flag with the number "2." This is a reference to the fact that he once defeated Brazilian fighter Jose Aldo, and now, he wants his shot at a second Brazilian combatant in Oliveira.

Considering McGregor's string of losses, it is unlikely that the UFC gives him that title shot. At this point, he needs to start winning against his competition again, and if he can't even do that, then he might as well call it a career.