Yesterday, we reported that Conor McGregor had been arrested in West Dublin after reckless driving his car through the area. It was yet another arrest on McGregor's record, although it was one that proved to be fairly inconsequential given the fact that he was immediately released on bond, and he was even given his car back after it was briefly seized by police.

If you are someone as famous as McGregor, and you are driving a convertible Bentley, then there is a very good chance that you are going to be filmed, one way or another. According to TMZ, that is exactly what happened as the chase between McGregor and police was caught on camera.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip down below, McGregor was being followed by a squad car, while another vehicle a few lanes over filmed McGregor who was obviously in the driver's seat. Eventually, you see McGregor slow down and try to pull over, all while the filming car continues to drive away from the scene.

For now, McGregor has been charged with reckless driving, and it remains to be seen if he will face extra punishment. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates on the situation.

