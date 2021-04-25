Jake Paul has wanted to fight Conor McGregor for quite some time now and it feels like he really believes it is going to happen. In a recent interview, Paul claimed that the stars are aligning for a potential McGregor fight and that he would love nothing more than go toe-to-toe with the UFC legend. In the meantime, McGregor has expressed very little interest in a fight with Paul and even Dana White has noted that it would never happen.

Last night, McGregor was watching a wonderful UFC 261 event that was filled with great fights. One of those matches was between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman, with the latter winning via knockout. After the fight, McGregor weighed in on the quality of the match, while also taking a shot at Paul.

"UFC high level fighting > Blogger jackass boxing," McGregor wrote. The tweet was followed up by Paul who tried to clap back with a diss about McGregor's brand of alcohol, although it kind of fell flat.

Based on McGregor's tweet, it seems pretty clear that he has no interest in going back to boxing, at least not against someone like Paul. Jake, however, probably sees this as a good marketing opportunity and we're sure he will try to take advantage.

Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller