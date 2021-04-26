Kamaru Usman came through with a massive win on Saturday night as he defeated Jorge Masvidal with a second-round knockout. It was a solid punch that was able to take out Masvidal with ease. In fact, some fans are now giving Usman a whole lot of respect as they never felt like he had that kind of punching power.

One person who wasn't impressed, however, was Conor McGregor who took to Twitter claiming that Usman has been stealing all of his moves.

"Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon," McGregor wrote before being told off by Usman.

In true McGregor fashion, he clapped back at Usman, this time asking why he didn't get an invitation to fight when the Gilbert Burns bout was postponed. That's when Usman alleged that he did invite McGregor although the Irish fighter never picked up the phone.

"I offered you the fight and you went missing. Let’s stay humble young man. I already took your pride. Don’t make me take your whiskey too," Usman said.

At this point, it seems like Usman will probably be fighting Colby Covington again before he takes on McGregor. Regardless, these two are setting the stage for a nice potential rivalry.

Alex Menendez/Getty Images