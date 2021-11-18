During his last fight against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor hurt his ankle in a brutal fashion as it essentially snapped in half while he was stepping backwards. One could argue that McGregor was going to lose the fight anyway, however, the injury was certainly a sad one to see as McGregor remains one of the best personalities in the sport.

Since that time, McGregor has been rehabbing his leg and he has also been interacting with his fans on Twitter, to pass the time. Recently, Conor had a bit of a Q&A session where he was asked about his leg and what he felt about it going into his previous bout. As McGregor admits, he knew the leg was damaged and was prepared for that sort of injury to manifest itself.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

"In my last camp I’d a severely damaged left leg. Many of my sessions consisted of starting in open guard bottom. And staying there. Full rounds remaining on bottom. I was beating people up until they backed away from me. It then translated to the fight," McGregor said. "Same leg, same spot. I attribute it to why I wasn’t in as much shock as Chris/Anderson where. I knew something may happen in advance. Chris was upset with my quote. Felt I was aiming at him. I was not. If any constellation to my reaction, It was because id a heads up it may snap."

Given this new information, it certainly puts into perspective what McGregor was feeling heading into the fight. Combat sports are extremely dangerous, and it's important to be aware of the risks going into each and every fight.

As for McGregor's eventual return, a date has yet to be determined.