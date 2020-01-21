Twenty-twenty is a big year for politics in the United States of America. Later this year, the Democratic party will have chosen their candidate who will go to battle against President Donald Trump in the general election. It remains to be seen how the election will go down, even with all of the criticism surrounding Trump. While many speak out against the president, there are still plenty of people who are ride or die for him. As it turns out, one of those people is none other than UFC star Conor McGregor.

Yesterday, Trump celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by talking about himself and his accomplishments as President. That's when McGregor jumped into the comments section to express his love for the 45th president of the United States.

"Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐," McGregor wrote. "Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America."

McGregor's comments were met with a mix of support and strong disagreement. There is no denying both McGregor and Trump are polarizing people. Perhaps that's why they attract each other. Either way, we're sure some McGregor fans won't be too impressed with these comments.