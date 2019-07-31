Jorge Masvidal broke a UFC record just a few weeks ago when he knocked out Ben Askren in just five seconds with a flying knee to the face. It was a brutal knock out that will go down as one of the best the sport has ever seen. Now that all eyes are on Masvidal, he is looking to fight some of the biggest names in the sport and as he recently told TMZ, Conor McGregor is on his list.

"I got good things to say about Conor," Masvidal said. "He's done a lot in the sport and he's made his money already and if he feels he's not getting the money he deserves to come back, man I'm gonna be the first one to applaud him and be like do your thing my brother. If he wants to come back and he wants somebody that's gonna stand with him and give him the type of fights that he likes, look no further my brother."

Masvidal also explained how the fight between them would go down and that it's not going to come down to a judge's decision.

"He knows I'm only going for one thing on him -- the off button. I'm not going in there to outpoint him or nothing," Masvidal stated. "If you want this fight my brother, I'm right here man. Let's get it f*cking crackin."

McGregor last fought at 155 pounds while Masvidal fought at 170, so it will be interesting to see how they would compromise on such a large difference in weight.