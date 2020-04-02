We are in the midst of a global pandemic which means numerous people are stuck in their homes and countries. They aren't allowed to leave or travel as it is believed that this will help stop the spread of the virus. One of the people in this situation is none other than UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov who was supposed to take on Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. For now, that fight is off due to the fact Khabib cannot leave his native Russia. Ferguson and UFC fans are upset at this development as the former wants Khabib to be stripped of his title.

Now, Conor McGregor is weighing in on this in light of the fact that Ferguson wants Conor to be Khabib's replacement. McGregor is respectfully declining the invitation although the UFC legend is claiming that Khabib has chickened out of the fight and that Ferguson should be rightfully declared the winner.

"The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. Khab scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk," McGregor wrote.

The Irish UFC fighter has been embroiled in a beef with Khabib for quite some time so his comments shouldn't be that much of a surprise. Regardless, Mcgregor is making his thoughts on this matter pretty clear.