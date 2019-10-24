Conor McGregor Avoids Rape Question As Reporter Gets Shut Down: Watch

Conor McGregor is one of the most popular athletes and fighters of this generation but he hasn't come without his fair share of baggage. It's been a tumultuous 12 months for McGregor who last fought and lost against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Over the last few months, McGregor has been accused of rape and sexual assault on two separate occasions, with the latest accusation, coming earlier this week.

Recently, McGregor was in Russia to promote his Whiskey while also talking about his latest fights. The press conference was quite interesting and even saw the fighter reveal when his next fight will be. Perhaps the tensest part of the conference was when a reporter asked about McGregor's rape accusations. The interpreter that was on hand said "We're not going to talk about that today" and then told the reporter to "behave," according to TMZ.

McGregor is still being investigated by police in Ireland over these two alleged incidents so it's not really a surprise he wouldn't want to comment on them. For now, Conor wants to focus on his career in the Octagon which hasn't exactly been fruitful over the last year.

Only time will tell whether or not he can get his career back on track or if he will simply wither away.