Conor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury, although that doesn't exactly mean he can't fight. According to TMZ, McGregor and his wife were in Rome this weekend, where he was hanging out with famous DJ Francesco Faccinetti and his wife. While the evening was going smoothly, Faccinetti claims that McGregor ended up striking the DJ in the face, pretty well unprovoked. It was a shocking turn of events for the DJ, who ended up getting his nose broken.

“I took a punch for nothing. That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person," Faccinetti said.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

McGregor has been known to get into these fights before, but this situation seems truly bizarre. Faccinetti's wife also gave her thoughts on the situation, and as you can see, it was truly out of nowhere.

“Then out of nowhere, he threw a punch in the face of Francesco. He was inviting us to another party. Francesco said, ‘Okay, let’s go’ and he hit him. Luckily, he [Francesco] was very close so he [Conor] couldn’t load up on his punch. Francesco flew back, fell on the table, and then on the ground. The first thing that came to mind was ‘are we kidding? Is it a show?’ Then I was paralyzed," she said. "I turned around and saw that his friends were holding him against the wall because he wanted to continue beating Francesco. Then they took him away. I turned on the light and the guards turned them off. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him and the guards chased us away. He will stay in Italy until October 26th. If you see him stay away from him. Don’t go near him and ask for autographs because he is an unstable and dangerous person.”

There is still a lot that needs to be unraveled here, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on the situation.

[Via]