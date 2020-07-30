Conor McGregor announced his retirement from MMA a short while ago although it seemed like yet another boy who cried wolf situation. We've lost count on how many time McGregor has threatened retirement, which just goes to show how few times he actually follows through with it. Well, once again, it seems like his latest retirement was all a ruse. We know this to be the case as today, McGregor accepted a challenge from a young fighter by the name of Khamzat Chimaev.

Earlier in the day, Chimaev had tweeted out how bored he was and that he was hoping to get a high-profile fight sooner rather than later. Some of the people he tagged were the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and of course, Conor McGregor. This eventually led to a response from Conor who eventually said that he agrees to a fight. Of course, Chimaev saw the tweet and immediately gave his take on how it would all go down.

Chimaev has an impressive record of 8-0 and many believe he could be one of the sport's next great stars. If he were to fight against someone like McGregor, he would certainly be hit with a test. However, if he won, he would skyrocket to UFC superstardom.

Who do you think would win this potential fight?