Connis Make Dual-Sided Delivery With "Ditch the Function | Planets"

Before the summer winds down, Massachusetts-bred Connis has shared a double feature with his latest single release, sharing two new efforts with "Ditch The Function," featuring Lord Felix and produced by Ricky Sour in addition to "Planets," calling on the talents of Notebook P and producer Rilla Force.

The new release arrives on the heels of the emcee's impressive Conn(is) full-length creation which arrived earlier in the summer. For those who are paying attention, you'll quickly find Connis positioning himself as a formidable voice among the new class of rising stars emerging from Boston and its surrounding areas. The set of artists have a habit of keeping things in the family, rarely outsourcing beyond their hometown, and Connis keeps such a motif intact with the arrival of his latest.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't got nothing that I regret

I forgive every little piece of myself

I just wanna find a little peace for myself

You gon learn the most when you keep to yourself