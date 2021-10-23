Democratic House Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who has requested that the NFL release more information regarding its investigation into the Washington Football Team's workplace culture, says that Jon Gruden's emails may only be the "tip of the iceberg."

"The biggest fear is that what Jon Gruden appears to engage in is much more common than what we otherwise thought," Krishnamoorthi reportedly told ESPN's John Keim. "That's what a lot of people are concerned about."



Wesley Hitt / Getty Images

Gruden resigned as an NFL head coach after emails of his were released which contained racist and homophobic language.

Krishnamoorthi explained that examining the league is critically important because of the role it plays in defining American culture.

"The way they handle issues of race and gender and the way they treat their employees really influences the way society handles those very issues," Krishnamoorthi continued. "We're very much interested in learning more about exactly why the NFL did what they did and the way they did it."

Additionally, the NFL is given significant public funding to build its stadiums and is exempt from numerous anti-trust laws which help the league with broadcasting negotiations.

“The Washington Football Team and the NFL enjoy special privileges under our antitrust laws,” Krishnamoorthi added. “We thought it was important to get to the bottom of what’s going on in the NFL, in regards to the Washington Football Team in the way they handled their employees. What we’ve seen so far is deeply disturbing.”

