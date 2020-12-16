Congressional leaders are reportedly on the verge of closing a $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal that will include stimulus checks, increased unemployment benefits, and more.

Pool / Getty Images

"It's not a done deal yet. But we are very close," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday.

"We made major headway toward hammering out a targeted pandemic relief package that would be able to pass both chambers with bipartisan majorities," added Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "We committed to continuing these urgent discussions until we have an agreement, and we agreed we will not leave town until we've made law."

While a $900 million package is significantly less than the $2.2 trillion deal House Democrats were initially seeking earlier in the Fall, a deal of any magnitude is desperately needed for Americans who have been without boosted unemployment insurance and other benefits since July 31st.

"It is good news that the latest COVID-relief proposal now includes direct payment to every working-class adult and for each of their kids," write Senator Bernie Sanders on Twitter. "But at a time when we are facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, Congress must do more."

Earlier this week, Sanders urged House Democrats to reject an earlier version of the bill, which did not include direct payments to all Americans.

