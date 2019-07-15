Concepts has teamed up with Versace for a special edition colorway of the Versace Chain Reaction inspired by the green dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

As a nod to that silk chiffon jungle-themed dress, the kicks come decked out in a vibrant green nylon upper with the familiar bulky white sole beneath it all.

The Concepts x Versace Chain Reaction, priced at $1,075, will reportedly be available in-store at both Concepts and Versace stores starting at 10am ET on Friday, July 19. The kicks will also be available online at 11am ET in both men's and women's sizes, with an Online Raffle scheduled for Tuesday, July 16 from 12-6pm ET on CNCPTS.com.

Continue scrolling for a detailed look at the pricey collab.

