Boston-based sneaker boutique Concepts has joined forced with Kyrie Irving and Nike once again for two special edition colorways of the Nike Kyrie 6. Similar to the "Ikhet" and "Orion's Belt" Nike Kyrie 5 collabs, both of the Kyrie 6s will lean on Kyrie's deep fascination with ancient Egyptian culture.

The pink-based "Khepri" Concepts x Nike Kyrie 6 will release exclusively for game-day ticket holders on December 26 at the Nets' Featured on Flatbush store. A wider release will follow on December 27 via Concepts, and January 10 on the SNKRS app and at select House of Hoops locations.

Per Nike:

An Egyptian solar diety represented by the scarab beetle, Khepri, the god of creation, is associated with resurrection — explicitly known for rolling the sun above the horizon each morning and carrying it through the other world after sunset. The word "Khepri" also means "to transform," a thematically fitting truth for Irving's continual development.

Release details for the kids-exclusive "Golden Mummy" Concepts x Kyrie 6 will be announced in January. Per Nike:

For the kids-exclusive Concepts x KYRIE 6 Golden Mummy, the cycle of history manifests in a colorway that simultaneously pays homage to Concepts' founding in 1996 and the discovery of the Valley of Mummies (an event that spurred a revival of interest in Egyptian history) that same year. Metallic gold finishes reference the riches within the tombs, while a series of hieroglyphs remind how much more there is to be written as the future unfolds.

Take a look at additional images of both Kyrie 6 collabs below.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike