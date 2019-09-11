mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Compton's Most Wanted Keep The West Coast Alive On "RAW"

Aron A.
September 11, 2019 16:04
The West Coast come together to release their first album in thirteen years.


The West Coast is back in its original form as Compton's Most Wanted reunite for their forthcoming project which marks their first in thirteen years. "RAW" is the first single off of their forthcoming project, Gangsta Bizness which is set to drop this Friday. Over gritty and gutter production, Eiht and Chill deliver a vivid interpretation of the West Coast gangsta lifestyle and reminding people of their status as originators of gangsta rap culture.

"We’re on a mission to keep West Coast music in its original form," MC Eiht told HipHopDX. "'RAW' is simply good music. Not to discredit new artist or past, we originated a sound from yesterday’s originators. It’s nothing but quality good music and rhymes — R.A.W. or ‘REAL AUTHENTIC WEST."

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
OG Chronic weed, fuck the homegrown
Growin' up in the hood, couple stones thrown
Homies dead and gone, big brick, mobile phone
Collect call, mama hangin' up, dial tone

