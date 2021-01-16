Considering we are in the midst of a pandemic right now, it's not surprising that numerous people have been subjected to some harsh lockdowns. These lockdowns have put many people out of work which has led to a lot of boredom and Netflix binging. As a result, one company is looking for someone to do this professionally, all while eating pizza. Needless to say, the perfect job is now in need of a capable suitor.

A casino reviewing website by the name of BonusFinder is currently looking for someone to fill their "Professional Binger Watcher" role. Essentially, the winning candidate will be given $500, a Netflix account, and even some money for both Pizza and snacks.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

According to the company's website, the winner will have to review three original Netflix series, while also reviewing the various different types of pizza they order. Needless to say, there is still quite a bit of work involved here, especially since you need to take the time to watch through all of the various shows. By the end of it, the job could end up paying less than the minimum wage although if you are currently unemployed, then this could be a good option.

If you are interested in this particular role, you have until February 12th at 9 PM PST to get your application in. If you're picked, it should only take a couple of days before you find out. Perhaps this could be the excuse you always needed to order pizza and watch Netflix for an obscene amount of time.

[Via]