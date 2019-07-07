An angry McDonald's customer took to publically shaming 21 year-old single father, and McDonald's employee, Simon Childs, after she found him sleeping in one of the chain's booths. She took to social media to try to get support for her trash attempt at humiliating the homeless Childs, detailing how she tried to complain to another McDonald's worker that Childs' snoozing was getting in the way of her enjoying her gourmet meal, to which the worker responded that they know him and it's okay, but the woman was not pleased, saying: "not really but whatever 😠." Now, news of her audacity has sparked a flood of support for Childs, who's said he's "not homeless, not now, thanks to her."

Hollywood Unlocked, has identified the woman as Luann Cofield. Cofield was eating at a McDonald's in Fayette County, Georgia when she noticed Childs sleeping in a nearby booth and decided she would take to Facebook to post a photo of him and express her irritation over his struggles, blaming the homeless population for "just another reason for me to leave Fayetteville."

Childs had recently lost his mother and had to care for his young child all by himself. "Everything I do, I want to work for it," Childs told local news station WSB-TV. "It kind of hurt to see my picture up there, you know? I thought it was something negative and nobody would care about it." In a turn of events however, Cofield's post actually ended up indirectly inspiring members of the community to donate to Childs in an attempt to get him back on his feet. Some people took to donating hotel rooms, while others dropped diapers, clothes, and other supplies off for him at the McDonald's. "They changed my life in a couple of days," he said. Two local entrepreneurial Chefs, Xavier and Theo Thomas, even offered to let Childs borrow their car so he can more easily get to job interviews. "It definitely will help him get around and give him a better opportunity," Thomas said.