The NBC series Community - that ran from 2009 until 2015 and followed a group of community college students all coming together to share quirky life moments in a study group - may or may not be getting a movie reboot. The latter is definitely wishful thinking but some of the cast recently linked up at a Vulture Festival panel and agreed they would join the film if creator Dan Harmon wrote the script.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

When the panel moderator asked what it would it to have the film come to life, Dan jokingly said a "million dollars for Donald [Glover]," later thinking out loud: "Who’s supposed to say ‘everyone do this? That’s what I’ve always said. How does it happen?" Donald was not in attendance but the cast that was present - Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong and Chris McKenna - made it clear that they would sign on if Dan found time to pull the script together.

Nicole Brown, who stars as Shirley in the show, added to the love of Donald detailing how he's "the most talented person [she’d] ever met." Allison Brie (who stars as Annie) added that a bonus of working with Donald was hearing Childish Gambino songs before the rest of the world did.

Considering that Dan just wrapped up the long-awaited new season of Rick and Morty we'll give him just a little time regroup for the possible Community film.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images