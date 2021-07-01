mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Common Urges Listeners To "Imagine" In His Soulful PJ-Assited Single

Joshua Robinson
July 01, 2021 11:54
Imagine
Common Feat. PJ

Common's "Imagine" is for the dreamers.


Common is such a skilled rapper that you never know exactly what you're going to get from him. Sure, as of late, the veteran Chicago artist is known for waxing poetic over smooth soundscapes, but Common is also able to drop lyrical masterpieces and aggressive tracks on a whim.

Today, the Let Love rapper shares "Imagine" with Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter PJ, and the melodic single is reminiscent of Common's Be-era output. The three-minute and 41-second single is lush and soulful, and Common's bars are both lyrically robust and overflowing with positive affirmations.

When speaking about his groovy new PJ-assisted single, Common says, "'Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1. is affirmation. It's recognition. It's elevation. It's music to go with a movement. Because the truth is, there is still so much work to do."

Watch the music video for "Imagine" below, and let us know in the comments f you're feeling Common's latest single.

Quotable Lyrics

Imagine loving you enough you don’t need a like
Kids father’s in they life just to lead them right
No longer worried about sickness because we are eating right
Amanda Gorman’s poems, mantras that we recite
Imagine not being politically correct but spiritually direct still giving the respect

Common
