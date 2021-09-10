Common Returns With "A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 2)" Ft. Black Thought, PJ, & More

He just set fire to the mic with his L.A. Leakers freestyle, and now Common has shared his latest project, A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 2). The Rap legend hasn't ceased pursuing music for decades and his craft only gets better with time. The Chicago icon embarked on a mental health journey that he has shared with his fans, even writing a memoir where he details the triumphs and tragedies in his personal life.

On A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 2), Common once again effortlessly showcases his lyrical abilities alongside talented features that include Black Thought, Jessica Care Moore, PJ, Seun Kuti, Marcus King, Isaiah Sharkey, and Morgan Parker. Stream A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 2) and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Intro (Push Out The Noise) ft. Jessica Care Moore

2. A Beautiful Chicago Kid ft. PJ

3. When We Move ft. Black Thought & Seun Kuti

4. Set It Free ft. PJ

5. Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It) ft. PJ

6. Poetry ft. Marcus King & Isaiah Sharkey

7. Saving Grace

8. Star Of The Gang ft. PJ

9. Imagine ft. PJ

10. Get It Right

11. OUTRO (Exclamation Point) ft. Morgan Parker