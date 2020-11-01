Common Releases New Project "A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1"

As Common has been proactive on the political front, the Chicago rapper has also been cooking up some new music inspired by the current times. He dropped off his new project, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1, an EP that captures the social unrest in the fight for justice. Laced with nine tracks in total, Common enlists Lenny Kravitz, Black Thought, and PJ for assistance across the tracklist.

"A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 is affirmation. It's recognition. It's elevation. It's music to go with a movement. Because the truth is, there is still so much work to do," he said in a statement. "Regardless of the outcome of the election, we need to make sure things do not return to the status quo. The intention of the music is to channel all of our pain and outrage into something productive, inspirational, and good. It’s to help lead a movement into our next phase of the work to be done.”