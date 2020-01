Tom Misch has reached out to deliver on a rework of Common's "My Fancy Free Future Love" track, issuing a smooth reimagination of the standout track.

Initially produced by Karriem Riggins, Samora Pinderhughes & Burniss Earl Travis II, the original track flips a sample of Freedom Express's "Fancy Free" track. This time around, Misch removes the sample and layers in inspired bass lines and piano strokes to gift us with another relaxed delivery as Common's bars of an imaginative love are retained. The track first appeared on the Chicago vet's Let Love twelfth studio album, arriving at the tail end of the summer last year.

Get familiar with the new remix below.

Quotable Lyrics

In you I got a friend, your kin is my kin

I prayed for a woman, so I say amen

A gift in my life that can't be boxed in

You don't complain when I watch SportsCenter Top 10

Over and over again, no more holding it in