Common was the musical guest on The Tonight Show on Monday night. Common was assisted on stage by Swizz Beatz to perform their track off the latter's album, Let Love, which will be released on August 30. A Swizz Beatz feature in this day and age often means that he is responsible for production and ad-libs, but this single was actually produced by Karriem Riggins, Samora Pinderhughes, and Burniss Travis. "Hercules" finds Swizz Beatz singing the hook, while Common maneuvers some intricate wordplay over an ominous beat. Their performance opened up a recording of Common reciting a famous quote from writer, Toni Morrison, who passed away last Monday: "I get angry about things, then go on and work."

Common also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the various other projects he has to promote, including his memoir, Let Love Have The Last Word, and the movie, The Kitchen. Common told Fallon that the album Let Love is inspired by his book, because "he went to subject matters that he wouldn't normally talk about", such as therapy. Common expressed his desire to open up the conversation around mental health in the Black community.

Let Love Tracklist

1. Good Morning Love featuring Samora Pinderhughes

2. HER Love featuring Daniel Caesar

3. Dwele’s Interlude

4. Hercules featuring Swizz Beatz

5. Fifth Story featuring Leikeli47

6. Forever Your Love featuring BJ Tha Chicago Kid

7. Leaders (Crib Love) featuring A-Trak

8. Memories of Home featuring BJ The Chicago Kid and Samora Pinderhughes

9. Show Me That You Love featuring Jill Scott and Samora Pinderhughes

10. My Fancy Free Future Love

11. God Is Love featuring Leon Bridges and Jonathan McReynolds