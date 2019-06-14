Common Honors Women On New Single "HER Love" Ft. Daniel Caesar & Dwele

Common has been touring his memoir Let Love Have the Last Word, an autobiography where the rapper made revelations that shocked his longtime fans. Not long after the book's release, Common held a listening party for his forthcoming album, a record that is said to share the same name as his memoir.

“This album is called Let Love Have the Last Word,” he told his guests. “It’s inspired by the book that I just released. I started this album because my team was like, ‘With the release of the book, maybe you should do some music’ and it kinda really sparked me in a way. This book was something really personal and I was going to places that I never went to in my life. So I was thinking as an artist to be able to do the same thing.”

Today he's released his single "HER Love" featuring Daniel Caesar and Dwele; a track that pays homage to women who have acted as both Common's rocks and his backbone. The accompanying visual shows a series of women of all shapes and sizes as he praises their strength through adversity. The rapper uses one verse to give nods to hip hop and his fellow artists including A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Jay Z, YG, J. Cole, Cardi B, Jaden Smith, Gucci Mane, and more. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

In young thugs, you see a future

You recognize little uzi ain't here to shoot ya

At 21, you knew I was savage

But you said "Common you will never be average"

It's a Cole World, we need Jay

If you can dot com, you can dot K

You rock 2 Chainz, keep your mind free

You see a Malcolm X and a YG