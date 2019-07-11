Common Grabs Swizz Beatz For New Single "Hercules"

Back in June Common dropped off a Daniel Caesar featured track titled "Her Love" that was the first offering from his upcoming album Let Love Have the Last Word. Today Common is back again with another single titled "Hercules" with the likes of Swizz Beatz. The track has come equipped with a music video with a cameo from Vince Staples.

Common expressed how the tune is just a prime example of him showing what he does best. "This is me rapping, man. This is me talking shit, going at it just being the MC that I am," he explained

“This album is inspired by the book, ‘Let Love Have The Last Word’ which gave me a path to write about things I had never written about before. It forced me to go deeper and because I opened up about so many things in the book, I was charged to go to raw, personal and spiritual places in the music,” Common previously stated.

The album arrives August 30th and we're bound to get another single before its full arrival. Listen to the new-new in the meantime and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Like Virgil Abloh, we shining (Oh)

We move mountains while climbing (Woo)

I'm into fine things, like dining with fine things

My dreams found wings on the back of the struggle

Pull a back muscle, back to the hustle