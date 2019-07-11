mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Common Grabs Swizz Beatz For New Single "Hercules"

Chantilly Post
July 11, 2019 17:36
438 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Hercules
Common Feat. Swizz Beatz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Common drops off another one.


Back in June Common dropped off a Daniel Caesar featured track titled "Her Love" that was the first offering from his upcoming album Let Love Have the Last Word. Today Common is back again with another single titled "Hercules" with the likes of Swizz Beatz. The track has come equipped with a music video with a cameo from Vince Staples.

Common expressed how the tune is just a prime example of him showing what he does best. "This is me rapping, man. This is me talking shit, going at it just being the MC that I am," he explained

“This album is inspired by the book, ‘Let Love Have The Last Word’ which gave me a path to write about things I had never written about before. It forced me to go deeper and because I opened up about so many things in the book, I was charged to go to raw, personal and spiritual places in the music,” Common previously stated.

The album arrives August 30th and we're bound to get another single before its full arrival. Listen to the new-new in the meantime and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Like Virgil Abloh, we shining (Oh)
We move mountains while climbing (Woo)
I'm into fine things, like dining with fine things
My dreams found wings on the back of the struggle
Pull a back muscle, back to the hustle

Common
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  438
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Common Swizz Beatz Hercules Let Love Have the Last Word
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Common Grabs Swizz Beatz For New Single "Hercules"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject