Common Enlists Black Thought & PJ For New Single "Say Peace"

Common is coming through this Friday with a brand new album titled, A Beautiful Affirmation Pt. 1. Tapping Black Thought of The Roots and PJ, the Chicago MC dropped a single off of the project titled, "Say Peace." Backed by a funky instrumental, the pair deliver flexing their lyrical prowess at the high standards one would expect from Common and Black Thought.

The song arrives just days after another one of Common's songs titled, "A Place In This World" was featured in Michelle Obama's When We All Vote Initiative.

"A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 is affirmation. It’s recognition. It’s elevation. It’s music to go with a movement. Because the truth is, there is still so much work to do,” Common said in a statement. "The intention of the music is to channel all of our pain and outrage into something productive, inspirational, and good. It’s to help lead a movement into our next phase of the work to be done.”

Quotable Lyrics

My arrival wasn't willingly, nah

But that's chillingly the truth

Now I fear for shots from cops killing me

They on a hunt for the blood

And we the Auxilary

The Black power and love, I'm all of the above

