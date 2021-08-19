We're set to receive new music from Common as he has announced that his next project will arrive in September. The Hip Hop legend has been steadily releasing music for decades, and while his career has expanded into literature, film, television, production and much more, music has always held a special place for the celebrated lyricist.

Last year, Common delivered A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1, and on Wednesday (August 18), he announced the arrival of Pt. 2 along with a tracklist. “A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 was created with hope and inspiration in mind,” Common reportedly said in a statement about the album. “The spirit of the album was meant to emulate what a greater day would sound and feel like."



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"We were in the midst of some tough political and socially challenging times. There was still hurt, anger and pain lingering, so I was thinking, ‘what is the next step in this revolution?’ I thought about what being still in these times had brought me and that was a peace beyond understanding, a greater love for self, a closer connection with God, and more appreciation for my family, friends and the simple things in life.”

He added, “I wanted to write about that and create music that embodied that. What does a new day, a brighter day feel like being told through an emcee and some gifted musicians? How could this music be an example of the beautiful aspects of revolution that include joy, self-love, compassion, dreams, peace and good times? As a piece of art, I believe we took it to different places musically only to come back to the original intention. To bring joy to people’s hearts, fun to their lives and smiles to their souls.”

Features on the album include looks from Jessica Care Moore, PJ, Black Thought, Seun Kuti, Marcus King, Isaiah Sharkey, Brittany Howard, and Morgan Parker. A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 is slated for release on September 10. Check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Intro (Push Out The Noise) (featuring Jessica Care Moore)

2. A Beautiful Chicago Kid (featuring PJ)

3. When We Move (featuring Black Thought and Seun Kuti)

4. Set It Free (featuring PJ)

5. Majesty (Where We Gonna Take It) (featuring PJ)

6. Poetry (featuring Marcus King and Isaiah Sharkey)

7. Saving Grace (featuring Brittany Howard)

8. Star of The Gang (featuring PJ)

9. Imagine (featuring PJ)

10. Get It Right

11. OUTRO (Exclamation Point) (featuring Morgan Parker)

