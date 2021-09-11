mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Common & Brittany Howard Collaborate On Gorgeous New Song "Saving Grace"

Alexander Cole
September 11, 2021 15:16
Common and Brittany Howard are a fantastic duo on the new song "Saving Grace."


Common is one of the most respected veterans in the hip-hop world and over the past few years, he has always made sure to speak on pressing issues in his music. The artist is a poet in its truest form and his new projects always provide some incredible lyricism and flows. On Friday, he dropped off A Beautiful Revolution Pt.2 which contains an array of features. On the song "Saving Grace," we get a feature from Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, who sounds fantastic when paired with Common's rapping.

The track has a psychedelic guitar part which is fed through a wah pedal to give you that Funkadelic sound that one would find on a track like "Maggot Brain." From there, Common delivers an inspired verse all while Howard belts out the perfect complementary verse to fit the aesthetics of the record. It's yet another fine effort from these two and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Behind my eyes, I reach for skies that tell no lies
The earth, it cries for change that can't be televised
We polarized and synthesized by stimuli
My heart is why the parts all died, I can't deny

