The #MeToo movement has made its way to Common's doorstep. He's known for uplifting Black culture and vocalizing his respect for women, Black women in particular, but singer Jaguar Wright said her interactions with the accomplished entertainer aren't as wholesome as some people believe him to be. Philadelphia singer Jaguar Wright has released two studio albums and has performed with the likes of The Roots, Al Green, and even Jay-Z. In a recent Live, she was speaking on an incident that she claims occurred with Common and stated he sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

In the clip that surfaced online, the full context of how the musicians ended up together is unclear. However, she said that "next thing we know we go to bed and he says, 'C'mon J.' No, I'm tired, n*gga. I was on the stage all night, I wanna lay down." Jaguar stated she kept all of her clothes on because she's been assaulted before and didn't want to risk anything happening. She fell asleep but alleges that she woke up to something being placed in her mouth.

"This n*gga tryin' to stick his d*ck in my mouth while I'm sleep," she said of the rapper. "Lonnie f*ckin' Lynn. Rashid. Common. Whatever the f*ck you wanna call yourself. That's why I stopped f*ckin' with him. Because n*gga, if you gon' try to stick your d*ck in my mouth while I'm sleep, there ain't nothin' you won't do." Then, she addressed Common's dating life.

"You was with Serena [Williams], that didn't work out. You was with whoever, you always got whoever's hot dating you, but the sh*t don't last long," Jaguar added. "He ain't been right since Lauryn Hill left him anyway." She also claimed that after she rejected him, Common moved onto Erykah Badu and stated Ms. Badu was jealous of her.

"That song 'Booty' on that second album, she made that about me." Press play to hear all of her accusations below.