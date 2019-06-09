Comme des Garcons and Nike have once again teamed up for a collaborative sneaker collection, this time utilizing the classic Nike Shox silhouette.

The kicks originally debuted at the Ready to Wear runway show in Paris last year, but they're finally set to drop on June 13.

The upcoming Comme des Garcons x Nike Shox TL "Triple White" features frayed detailing on the Nike swoosh, heel and toe box, as well as CDG branding on the tongue. The kicks also come equipped with metallic silver chains that wrap around the tongue and through the Shox tooling beneath the upper. There's also a similarly styled CDG x Nike Shox TL that comes dressed in all black with gold chains.

Both kicks, priced at $350 each, will be available at select Nike stores and online on June 13. Check out the official photos below.

