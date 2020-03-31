Comme Des Garcons' Play collection is known for the red heart with eyes. This logo has become an iconic piece of streetwear history and continues to find its way onto various clothes and collaborations. Perhaps the most popular CDG Play pieces are the sneaker collabs with Converse. The Converse Chuck 70 Low and High models have all received a heavy dose of the Play logo over the years and with the summer quickly approaching, both Converse and CDG are coming through with their most colorful collab yet.

In the images below, you can see that the high and low top models will all have neon green, pink, and blue colorways with the CDG heart placed on the side. The placements of the branding are very similar to that of the white and black models except for this time we are getting a much-needed injection of color.

If you are looking for something to spruce up your summer outfits, these are the perfect way to go. They will be dropping at CDG retailers as of April 2nd for $150 USD each. Let us know in the comments below how you're feeling about them.

[Via]

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse