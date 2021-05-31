Over the last few years, one of the best collaborations on the sneaker market has been the Comme Des Garcons Play x Converse Chuck 70 in both the low and hit top models. These shoes typically feature that iconic Converse Chuck 70 look, all while the CDG heart logo is placed on the sides. Over the years, we have mostly seen some white and black offerings, although neon versions have been known to surface from time to time.

Now, we are getting two new colorways that will be coming to both the hi and low top versions. The colorways in question can be found below and as you'll note, they are exceptionally clean. We have a grey offering and a blue makeup, with each one featuring a black CDG heart. We typically get a red heart on these shoes, so the new look is most certainly welcome. If you missed out on the first few collabs, then you might just have to go out and get these.

As for the release date, they will be hitting Converse.com as well as select retailers on June 3rd for a price of $150 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping any of these, in the comments below.

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse