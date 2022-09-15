One of the biggest fashion brands in the world is none other than Comme Des Garçons who have been known to collaborate with Nike and its various affiliates. The Converse x CDG collab has been immensely popular and there is no doubt that Nike wants in on the action. In fact, the two are gearing up for the Comme Des Garçons x Nike Air Max 97 which is set to drop in two distinct colorways.

In the official images down below, you can see how this Nike Air Max 97 contains one light color scheme and one darker one. The former of the two has a light blue upper with some white all the way around. As for the second color scheme, we are met with this charcoal grey marble look that almost looks green depending on the lighting. Both colorways are unique and the CDG flare is certainly present.

If you are planning on grabbing either of these Nike Air Max 97 colorways, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, September 22nd for a price of $350 USD. Both offerings will be available at Dover Street Market and even select Comme Des Garçons locations. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike