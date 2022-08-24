Comme Des Garçons is one of the biggest fashion brands in the world right now, and they are synonymous with streetwear. Over the years, Comme Des Garçons has worked with Nike and its affiliated brands, such as Converse. Now, the two are going to be teaming up yet again, this time on the Nike Air Max 97, which is a shoe celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022.

In the images provided by US_11 down below, you can see that this sneaker has a pretty unique look to it. The base of the shoe is predominantly black, while there is grey marbled all the way throughout. Comme Des Garçons always has something interesting to share, and this Nike Air Max 97 is yet another example of that. Whether or not fans agree, still remains to be seen.

For now, there is no release date associated with this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, give us your take on the new Comme Des Garçons x Nike Air Max 97 collaboration, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike