After being called out online, Comme des Garçons is apologizing for hairstyles, that many have described as showcasing cultural appropriation, at its latest menswear show at Paris Fashion Week.

The brand's runway featured white models in braided wigs, which some fans took offense to. "That's not right and I want explanations for the responsible of this," one Twitter user wrote. "I love Comme des Garçons and have so much respect for rei kawakubo’s creative ability, but this is so tone-deaf and ignorant. It’s unbelievable that why something is wrong still needs to be explained to so many fashion people almost eternally. I’m tired," another added.

The brand has since sent an apology to Dazed which reads, “The inspiration for the headpieces for Comme des Garçons menswear FW’20 show was the look of an Egyptian prince. It was never ever our intention to disrespect or hurt anyone – we deeply and sincerely apologize for any offense it has caused.”

Hairstylist Julien d’Ys also apologized on Twitter saying, “My inspiration for the Comme des Garçons show was Egyptian prince a look I found truly beautiful and inspirational. A look that was an homage.. Never was it my intention to hurt or offend anyone, ever. If I did, I deeply apologize.”