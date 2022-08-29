Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted carjacking on Sunday night, according to a report from NBC Washington. The crime took place in Washington as two men tried to rob the NFL star at gunpoint. Robinson Jr. tried to defend himself throughout the ordeal and was eventually shot twice in his lower extremities.

D.C. Police put out a tweet asking for any information on the two alleged suspects. They were able to get a detailed description of the men, although for now, no one has been caught and brought into custody.

According to the Commanders, Robinson Jr. is currently in the hospital and will recover from his injuries. No matter what, this is a very scary situation, and we are thankful that Robinson is doing okay right now.

Per Commanders:

"We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery and carjacking in Washington, D.C. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time."

