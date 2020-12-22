Eddie Murphy returns as Akeem, the heir to the throne of Zamunda, with his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) in the upcoming sequel, Coming 2 America.

While preparing to take on the role of King, Akeem receives news that he has a son (Jermaine Fowler) back in the U.S. So, they take a trip to New York City to meet the next heir to the throne, whose mother happens to be a woman from Queens (Leslie Jones). Akeem and Semmi’s adventure will not only bring laughter, but a few heart-warming moments as well, thanks to the father-son plotline.

Murphy, notorious for playing multiple roles, returns with some of the fan favorites such as the barbershop crew, and the terrible, soulful Randy Watson, lead singer of the local group Sexual Chocolate.

The sequel will feature some of the original cast, including, Shari Headley (Lisa McDowell), James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), and John Amos (Cleo McDowell). The film also added some new names, such as Teyana Taylor, Tracy Morgan, and Wesley Snipes.

Dolemite Is My Name director Craig Brewer took the reins for the film, with a script by Kenya Barris, and the original writers Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield.

Coming 2 America will air on Amazon Prime Video March 5, 2021. Check out the trailer above, and let us know if you’re excited about the new film.

