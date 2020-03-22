Comethazine Returns With New Song & Video "No Front"

It’s been a minute since we last heard from Comethazine. With exception to his “50 Bars” freestyle in August, the last time the East St. Louis artist dropped off anything new was back in July with his 22-song mixtape Bawskee 3.5, but thankfully that drought ends here today. With a new project set to drop March 27th appropriately called PANDEMIC, Comethazine decides to return to the scene today and share a new single from the project called “No Front,” which is accompanied with a new video as well.

Over production from Childboy, listen as Comethazine raps about his excessive lifestyle which includes guns, drugs and jewelry in this trippy, Shomi Patwary-directed visual. Hit play and let us know what you think. While you’re at it, check out Comethazine in our recent interview (below).

Quotable Lyrics:

Like Craig, I'm still the man with no gun

Serve a nigga beef with no bun

Niggas got a foul, and one (Now why the fuck is you foul?)

Fur coat, style Cam'ron

New Versace towel, step on

She wetter than a cloud, umbrella

She wanna stay the night, can't let her

She had to go, so I had to tell her