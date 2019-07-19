mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Comethazine Releases Highly-Unorthodox New Single "Stand"

Alex Zidel
July 19, 2019 15:04
Stand
Comethazine

You haven't heard anything like this this year.


Comethazine is well-known for his bass-rattling SoundCloud anthems but on his debut album, he'll be pushing his agenda in a different direction. We're sure to get a few bangers on Bawskee 3.5 but one of the first singles we hear from the project is actually quite understated. The freshly-named XXL Freshman has just released his new video single for "Stand" and it's unlike anything you've heard recently.

At the beginning of the clip, we get about 5 seconds of a potential distorted instrumental before everything cuts out and we're left with Co humming in the background. "Smoke my dope/Get face in my mansion," aggressively sings the rapper as he flows over his own vocals. The track is performed as an a capella freestyle with a black & white visual, embracing the simplicity of it all even further.

Even if you're not a fan of Comethazine or his music, it's worth it to check out his new single because, for starters, it's different from anything you've heard this year. For somebody that's coming from a SoundCloud background, this is a pretty cool step for him to take.

What do you think of "Stand?" Bawskee 3.5 will be out on July 26.

Quotable Lyrics:

Last name Counter, first name Benjamin
We pull up on you, pew-pew, committin' a sin
They can't stop me, n***a, nobody can
Fuck a pistol, sock him dead in his chin
That boy tried to play me, now he on his deathbed
Paramedics pulled a slug out his head
That n***a know he shouldn't've fucked with my set
Initiate him, then pronounce him as dead

Comethazine
Comethazine Bawskee 3.5
