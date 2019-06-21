Comethazine Drops Off "Just Sayin"

Soundcloud rapper Comethazine has been hyping up his fans for over a month as he continues to tease his next project, Bawskee 3.5. Just yesterday the rapper took to Instagram to share the tracklist of his forthcoming record, leaving many to believe that it would be delivered early Friday morning.

However, his followers were disappointed when Bawskee 3.5 didn't arrive, but the 20-year-old artist didn't leave his admirers hanging. Comethazine did release his brand new single "Just Sayin," an angsty track that's included on Bawskee 3.5. Comethazine, a name comprised of cocaine and promethazine, is a rising trap star who boasts over one million followers on Instagram. It was just three years ago when the rapper began to gain traction in the industry, and since then he's been creating music that allows him to emotionally unleash. “I never gave a f*ck about expressing myself,” he says of his music to XXL. “Have fun when you listen to it, ’cause it was fun to make.” Check out Comethazine on out Snack Review series here.

Quotable Lyrics

I slide down big ladder, lit him like a cig, then I finished him

Pull out, shoot a nut to her wig, then dismissed the ho

Had to locate, find out where he live, then get rid of him

Shoot her in her face with my kids, show her to the door