Comethazine Drops Off "50 Bars" Of Heat

Comethazine might be coming off the release of a new 22-song mixtape called Bawskee 3.5, but that’s not stopping him from releasing any more content. Out of nowhere, the XXL Freshman decided to come through this weekend and release a new song called “50 Bars.”

Just as the title depicts, Comethazine shows off his slick flow & rapid fire “50” bars, while delivering a short, cerebral stream of consciousness over this Childboy-production. No word yet if this will see life on his next project or just serve as something to hold us over in the meantime, but we’ll take it.

Listen to the new freestyle and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayy, bitch, you trippin', you need to stay in your place

Ho, stay in your place before it get serious

But can you drop it to the floor? I'm just curious

She suck on this dick for so long, she delirious

Don't fuck with 12, they be actin' mysterious